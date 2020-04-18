Wightman wins ASLA Merit Award
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman received a Michigan Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects Merit Award for its work involving the transformation of downtown Sturgis.
Inquire Partners, the city of Sturgis and Wightman worked to develop a multi-block area of downtown Sturgis at the intersection of US-12 and M-66.
The completed design took a brownfield site and transformed it into “Moso Village,” a building that contains 19,000 square feet of commercial space and 12 residential apartments that seamlessly integrate into the downtown area. The landscape surrounding Moso Village was transformed into a new pedestrian friendly streetscape.