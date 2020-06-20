Wightman earns ENR Midwest Top 100 honor
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman has been ranked as one of the Top 100 design firms in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record (ENR) for 2020.
Wightman is ranked 80th by the reporting company as part of its annual survey, which analyzes data, yearly revenue and information gleaned from industry professionals and companies.
This marks the first time Wightman has been named to the ENR Midwest Top 100 list.
“We are humbled to be recognized among these elite Midwest firms. Our simple approach to focus on people, communities and serving our core markets of government, education, commercial and utilities allows us to both develop a great culture and continue to grow and provide opportunity for our team,” Matt Davis, president of Wightman, said in a news release.