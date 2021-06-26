Berrien Springs brewery to hold ribbon-cutting
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Shamrock Station Brewery and Winery is holding its ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. July 3 at 961 E. Shawnee Road, Berrien Springs.
Updated: June 26, 2021 @ 9:26 am
