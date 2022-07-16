The Supreme Court's decision to let states outlaw most abortions is having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care. Some patients are choosing sterilization rather than risking an unwanted pregnancy. Others who develop dangerous pregnancy complications are getting delayed care as doctors struggle to assess if their lives are truly in danger. Some patients with lupus or arthritis who don't plan to get pregnant are losing access to a helpful drug that can cause miscarriages. The American Medical Association's president says it's a "frightening and fraught time.''