Wightman wins concrete award
KALAMAZOO — Wightman was honored by Michigan Concrete Association with the organization’s Michigan Awards of Excellence in the Structural – Transportation category for its work on the Halbert Road Culvert replacement project.
The Calhoun County Road Department discovered that five Halbert Road culverts over Waubascon Creek, north of the City of Battle Creek, had reached the point of critical failure and required replacement.
Wightman worked to design a curved precast concrete box culvert that provided a solution to the complex requirements of the project and site. Despite additional challenges, the project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.
Additional project work included new hot mix asphalt pavement, guardrail improvements, slope protection and site restoration.
CCRD, Balkema Excavating, Northern Concrete Pipe and Wightman were honored for their work during the MCA awards luncheon during the 2020 Winter Conference and Workshop on Feb. 13 at Kaellogg Hotel and Conference Center at Michigan State University.