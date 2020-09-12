COLOMA — Downtown Coloma is about to be more photogenic as Shots By Josh is opening a studio space at 218 N. Paw Paw St.
Stationed next to Electric Tattoo and across from the Loma Theatre, owner Josh Fairbanks is opening a small space studio.
“I’ve been taking pictures for 14 years and the dream has come true with opening our own studio,” Fairbanks said. “We can’t wait to take some amazing shots with our clients as they are the reason this is all possible.”
Fairbanks has built a social media following on Shots By Josh’s Facebook page over the past few years, engaging clients and fans alike. Additionally, the “Squad brand” was established in 2017 and has become a standout brand for senior pictures and more in the region.
Fairbanks said he hopes to start doing shoots in the studio within the next couple weeks and wants to do some minor renovations and decorating.
Once open, the studio will be by appointment only.
Currently, Shots By Josh is advertising a big sales campaign on Facebook and raising funds to go into the studio space.
For more information or questions, visit the business’s Facebook page or email Fairbanks at shotsbyjosh@gmail.com.