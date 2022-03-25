Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
NEW TROY — Police and community leaders are looking for answers after the New Troy Community Center was vandalized and money was stolen this past weekend.
In a statement released to the public this week, the Friends of New Troy Community Center announced the facility would be closed for a few days while volunteers focused on damage restoration and cleaning up.