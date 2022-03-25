HP web logo.jpg

NEW TROY — Police and community leaders are looking for answers after the New Troy Community Center was vandalized and money was stolen this past weekend.

In a statement released to the public this week, the Friends of New Troy Community Center announced the facility would be closed for a few days while volunteers focused on damage restoration and cleaning up.

