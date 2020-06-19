BERRIEN SPRINGS — The pick for the new superintendent of the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency has decided not to take the job.
Matthew Wandrie has opted to stay in his position as superintendent of Lapeer Community Schools, the Berrien RESA school board announced in a news release Thursday.
Wandrie wrote to the board: “Being considered and ultimately offered the job of leading Berrien RESA is one of the great honors of my life, but it has become abundantly clear that staying in Lapeer is what is best for me and my family.”
Wandrie was picked in February to succeed Kevin Ivers, who is retiring June 30 after serving as superintendent for 10 years. He was one of 11 applicants and one of three finalists interviewed.
“While the timing is not ideal, we appreciate Mr. Wandrie’s honesty,” said Cathy Bair, Berrien RESA school board president, in the release. “During the interview process, it was clear that Mr. Wandrie was very enthusiastic about joining the Berrien RESA team and serving our local school districts. He had wonderful ideas and we were very eager to watch him continue to grow and develop the organization. I imagine this must have been a very difficult decision for him and his family. We wish him the very best.”
In March it was determined his salary would be $175,000 the first year, with a $25,000 annuity, a $7,200 annual car allowance and a $7,500 one-time moving allowance. The “higher-than-expected” salary package was approved by a 3-2 vote of the school board.
The RESA board reported that it will schedule a special meeting soon to determine its next steps.