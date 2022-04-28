4 14 Newroz 1 Fire Leap.jpg

Ozni Foxglove leaps over the Newroz fire at Cafe Gulistan in Harbert on April 10.

 David Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

HARBERT — The tradition of celebrating Newroz at Café Gulistan in Harbert was renewed this month after a two-year absence.

Back for 2022 was the cleansing fun of jumping over a fire and dancing to welcome spring.