NILES — Niles Community Schools’ Cedar Lane Alternative High School will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on June 16 for their 25 seniors in the class of 2020.
Member of the graduating class are: Derrick Brown, Halie Clark, Steven Cox, Isaiah Dewey, Gabriel Hardesty, Jenna Laskowski, Fallyn Long, Dustin Marsiglio, Devin McCartney, Tyler McGowan, Haylee McLeod, Destiny Mena, Logan Moffitt, Daulton Morgan, Javon Morris, Calvin Payne, Jadden Price, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Whitney Sarvis, Anmol Singh, Wes Sobolewski, Chasity Stanfill, Jade True, Steven White, Max Wilson.