NILES — A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at West Woods of Niles, Berrien County Health Department officials confirmed Tuesday.
As of Monday, 22 residents there have tested positive for COVID-19. There have not been any COVID-related deaths at this facility at this time, according to health department spokesperson Gillian Conrad.
She said testing is ongoing there, as is the department’s work with staff to ensure that they have the proper infection prevention education and personal protective equipment they need.
West Woods of Niles is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center and is required to report its number of COVID-19 cases to the state. There are eight such long-term care facilities in Berrien County.
One of those is Pine Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing in Stevensville, which has reported four cases.
Another is Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor. The BCHD has reported a cluster of cases there, but the facility has yet to report its number of cases to the state.
Van Buren County’s four facilities have not reported any cases, and Cass County’s two facilities have also not reported any cases.
The state’s data does not break down the number of residents that have recovered or have died at long-term care facilities.
In addition Tuesday, the BCHD reported the county’s 20th death from COVID-19.
Berrien County also gained another 12 confirmed positive cases, bringing the county’s total to 315 cases.
There are now 111 active cases, with 204 having already recovered from the virus. That’s an addition of four active cases from Monday.
The county now has 174 presumed positive cases, a decrease of two from Monday.
In Van Buren County, there are now 69 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, a rise of 15 cases since Friday.
Cass County gained four cases since Friday, and is now up to 34 cases.
The counties still have two deaths a piece.
For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus. Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.