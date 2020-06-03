NILES — Niles High School has 177 graduating seniors in the class of 2020.
Six out of seven students placed in the top six at the HOSA regional level, and five of those students went on to compete at the state level, where one student won gold and will go on to complete virtually at internationals in June. Another student placed fifth at state.
The Niles FFA team were state champions in Parliamentary Procedure and in Agricultural Issues.
Kaleb Ott took first place in regionals at the Business Professionals Association for Fundamentals of Web Design and second place in Business Law, qualifying for state, which was canceled.
Girls basketball received Honorable Mention Academic All-State, while girls golf and volleyball both took Academic All-State.
The wrestling team and football team both received Academic All-State awards. The wrestling team went on to become district champions.
Michael Kaufmann, son of Dr. Kenneth and Christina Kaufmann of Niles, is valedictorian. He plans to attend the University of Michigan to study computer science and economics.
Maeli Rogers, daughter of Joel and Anita Rogers of Niles, is salutatorian. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to study nursing and Spanish.
Member of the class of 2020 are: Edgar Aguirre Morales, Nicholas Ahlgrim, Aubrey Allen, Zoie Appleberry, Emma Azpeitia, Taylor Bailey, Javond Ball, Elisabeth Balog, Tyler Baloun, Kelsey Barkman, Joseph Bartkowiak, Daniel Bates, Garrick Bates, Kyle Beckwith, Rebekka Benjamin, Jaida Bills, Jacob Bixby, Andrew Boling, Ryder Borowitz, Rachel Bowman, Ryan Bowman, Travis Boykin, Skyler Brawley, Willow Brawley, Joshua Brown, Chase Bruckner, Dylan Canniff, Jazmin Capula, Elena Carey, Bailey Ciciora, Hayley Clark, Abigail Coffee, Brandon Crawford, Allison Crites, Emma Damouth, Reese Davies, Anna Maria De Santo, Alexander DeGraff, Megan Diaz, Jackson Dierlam, Alexandria Dunnuck.
Jade Ellison, Alexia Engdahl, Connor Farr, Marc Fisher, Angelina Fisk, Grace Florkowski, MaKenna Fonseca, Meagan Franch, Ryan Franco, Thomas Gaedtke, Audriana Ganus, Nolan Garrard, Craig Gibson, Kaylen Gibson, Nathan Goins III, Jacob Gondeck, Michaela Gonzales, Drew Gourlay, Jordan Gourley, Kaydi Grayam, Austen Hamilton, Nathaniel Hardesty, Lauren Harringer, Austin Hattenbach, David Haynes Jr., Caleb Heighway, Mason Henderson III, Paris Higgs, Lilly Honeycutt, Sophia Hover, Shelby Jaynes, Reilly Johnson, Michael Kaufmann, James Knight III, Brett Koebel, Ryan Kosten, Desirae Krill, Tori Kyles, Brayden Lake, Brad Lintz Jr., Cameron Listenberger, Christopher Listenberger, Grace Lister, Erica Lovett, Jackson Lyden, Jesus Magno Garcia, Jaiden Mangold, Blake Mann, Zoey Martin, Nicholas Martz, Tre’vin Mason, Kimberly Mata, Alencio McClendon, Olivia McIntosh, Ashleigh McIntyre, Paige McKean, Joseph McLalin II, Skylar Means-Flewellen, Abigail Mellinger, Eric Messenger, Brendan Millar, Madalyn Miller, Nathan Millin, Rachel Moore, Oswaldo Moreno, Ethan Morris, Johnae Moten, Eliska Muellerova, Nicholas Nasstrom, Nikola Nate, Thomas Nate, Demarien Nichols, Keila Ortiz-Ornelas, Alycia Patterson, Bianca Pickens, Yahaira Pizana, Kaleb Powers, Jayla Preston, Sydney Prillwitz, Jacob Purvis, Hendrik Raab, Kimberly Rader, Tammy Reynolds, Austin Rice, Kyra Richards, Zachary Robb, Justin Rogers, Maeli Rogers, Maysa Rollf, Brad Roman, Christina Rose, Sullivan Rudolph, Jason Ruiz Jr., Zachary Ryman.
Dylan Salinas, Breeann Sayer, Carson Schiele, Abigail Schoenleber, Allison Scott, Amani Scott, Paige Scott, Adam Shepherd, Cori Simpson, Caiden Smith, Malik Smith, Jaybriona Snowden, Darian Sosa, Ydalee Sotelo, Seth Springer, Zachary Suddon, Zoey Swisher, Taylor Tabbert, Emma Taylor, Devin Temple, Jacob Thacker, Erin Thomas, Kaylee Thompson, Mathew Thompson, Troy Thrush Jr., Connor Tibbitts, Kayla Trueblood, Emelyn Tucker, Merek Turay, Jacob Vandenburg, Luis Vazquez Morales, Kade Wagley, Jenaysha Warren, Morgan Warren, Shaye Webb, E’lexius Williams, Leon Williams, Cerious Wilson, William Wolf, Samantha Woolverton, Matthew Yardley, Caitlin Young, Niah Zavitz, Jamison Zimmerman.