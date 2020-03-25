ST. JOSEPH — Thursday’s weekly meeting of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners has been canceled.
County Administrator Bill Wolf said the commissioners are expected to decide every Tuesday if they need to meet that week.
Residents and public officials have been scrambling to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders ever since March 10, when she declared a state of emergency after the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state.
Whitmer signed an executive order last week allowing public bodies to meet electronically through April 15, under certain conditions. But at last Thursday’s weekly meeting, board Chairman Mac Elliott said it would be difficult to follow all of the demands in the order.
Whitmer signed a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that went into effect on Tuesday and continues through April 13, which requires state residents to stay in their homes except for essential tasks or work. More information about the order and COVID-19 can be found at www.michigan.gov/corona virus.
The first two cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County were confirmed Saturday, with that number up to eight cases.
The most recent local information can be found at www.bchdmi.org/COVID19.
Berrien County closed its facilities to the public on Monday.
“Many county services are still available via telephone, email, fax, and through the website,” according to a news release from the county.
A contact list for county departments can be found at www.berriencounty.org.
“It is important to practice social distancing by limiting in-person interaction in order to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our region and ultimately, in order to save lives,” the release stated.
Residents with COVID-19 related questions can call the Berrien County Health Department Response Hotline at 1-800-815-5485.