As of Wednesday, there's no fungus among us in Berrien County.
Berrien County Health Department officer Guy Miller said the county has not identified any cases of Candida auris, a yeast.
The fungus was first identified in Japan in 2009 and made its way to the United States in 2013. Michigan had 33 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, WoodTV reported.
The "superbug" fungus is resistant to the three major classes of antibiotic drugs often used for fungal infections, but does not pose a threat to healthy adults. Candida auris can prove deadly to fragile hospitalized and nursing home patients.