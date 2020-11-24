BENTON TOWNSHIP — The rise in COVID-19 cases in Berrien County did not let up over the weekend.
Over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the county recorded 541 new COVID-19 cases. That’s compared to 494 new cases last weekend and 320 the weekend before that.
Berrien County reported no new deaths over the weekend, keeping the county’s death toll at 99.
There were 136 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county to about 3,105.
Spectrum Health Lakeland’s COVID-19 in-patient count jumped above 60 over the weekend, and was at 65 as of Monday morning.
That’s the highest local COVID patient count to date, and means the hospital is very close to the capacity of patients it can actually take care of. There were 59 patients last Monday and 47 the Monday before that.
Van Buren County recorded one new death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 30. In addition, Van Buren County added 225 new cases and Cass County added 129 new cases over the weekend.
The state reported one new COVID-19 outbreak at an area school this week. Four staff members at Buchanan Elementary School were reported to have got COVID-19 through contact at the school. Outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
No other Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county schools had reported outbreaks.
Long-term care facilities
The state updated its tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in residents and staff of long-term care facilities Monday.
In Berrien County, 33 new resident and 14 new staff cases were reported at Riveridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Niles. It also recently recorded two new resident deaths.
Five new resident and three new staff member cases were reported at West Woods of Niles. West Woods of Bridgman had one new resident case, two new staff cases and one new resident death.
Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stevensville had one new resident case and two new staff cases, according to the report.
The Cass County Medical Care Facility had a recent resident COVID death and one new staff member case.
In Van Buren County, Meadow Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bloomingdale had 11 new resident cases, seven new staff cases and two new resident deaths.
A few other area facilities had one or two new staff or resident cases.