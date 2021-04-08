BENTON TOWNSHIP — COVID-19 vaccine supply is starting to catch up with demand in Berrien County.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), told the county’s board of health Wednesday morning that while they are still seeing clinics fill up, there are starting to be more people not showing up for their appointments.
“We used to have 100 percent show rate in January, February and the beginning of March, and now there’s just more no-shows,” she said. “So from an operational standpoint, we’re just making sure how to compensate for that as it shifts over time. If you expect someone to come, and you thaw a dose for them, and then they don’t show up, that becomes a vaccine management issue.”
Britten said, to date, the BCHD has not wasted a dose of vaccine.
“I think that’s a testament to how good of a steward our team is with that valuable resource, but we’re reaching some inflection points here where within the next month or two. We might be to the point where we’re really trying to convince people to come get vaccinated,” she said.
That’s where more targeted clinics in apartment complexes and other high population locations will become more important, deputy health officer Courtney Davis told the board.
She said more and more of these targeted clinics will be starting in the coming weeks to help people with, for example, a lack of transportation.
The BCHD is working with various community partners, including Spectrum Health Lakeland, to make it as convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated.
Davis said eventually the BCHD will get to a point where they can handle walk-in appointments, but appointments will still be required for now.
As of Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County had administered 74,740 doses, with 27,920 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to 37.7 percent of the county’s population (16 and over) that have received at least their first dose of vaccine, and 23.9 percent that are fully vaccinated.
With the talk nationally of vaccine passports, Britten said that’s why it is so important for people to keep the card they’re given when they get their first dose.
“All (COVID-19) vaccines have been entered into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MICR),” she said. “If someone does lose their card, there is a mechanism for retrieving that record in an official manner. However, our health department just doesn’t have the capacity to reprint everyone’s records, especially right now. We do have a process for it, but it’s just really important people keep their cards.”
In other business, Britten reported the search for a new medical director for the BCHD is running smoothly.
Current Medical Director Rick Johansen announced last month that he will retire in May.
Britten said so far they’ve received two applications. The application deadline is next week.
The following week an interview committee will convene, comprised of a few health department staff members, board of health members and several county officials.
Britten said it is the hope that someone will be hired by early-mid May and will be able to have a few weeks of overlap with Johansen before his departure.
Berrien data update
Britten reported Wednesday morning that though the number of new COVID-19 cases is on the rise around Michigan, it’s not as high in Berrien County as other counties in our region.
In addition, she said Berrien County is doing a lot more testing than other counties in Southwest Michigan.
On Wednesday, the county gained 71 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new recoveries. No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,240 active COVID-19 cases. Last Wednesday the county had about 1,054 active cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland rose to 36 on Wednesday. That’s the highest the COVID-positive patient count has been since mid-January. Last Wednesday the hospital had 24 COVID patients admitted.