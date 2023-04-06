BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Quik-Way Party Store in Benton Township was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
Benton Township Fire Department was dispatched to 105 South Fair Ave. at 5:28 a.m. for a structure fire. When crews arrived onsite, flames were shooting through the roof.
"We had heavy, heavy fire coming from throughout the store, especially in the center of the building," said Lt. Blake Ertman, of the BTFD.
No one sustained any injuries from the fire.
Ertman said crews worked to prevent flames from catching the neighboring structure to the south, a closed restaurant called Fried Rice & Thangs. The BTFD personnel were able to keep damage to a minimum, despite it being only 10-15 feet away, with only some heat damage to the restaurant's sidings.
The store was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and the cause is now under investigation.
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety assisted on the scene with manpower, two fire engines and a ladder, Ertman said. Benton Township Police Department and Medic 1 Ambulance also responded.
The firefighting crews cleared the scene at about 10:30 a.m. Ertman encouraged members of the public with any information to come forward.