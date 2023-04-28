230428-HP-osterman1-photo.jpg

Andrew Osterman is the new executive director and curator of the North Berrien Historical Society in Coloma.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

COLOMA — The North Berrien Historical Society has hired a new executive director and curator.

Andrew Osterman took over the two roles for the Coloma museum earlier this week.

230428-HP-osterman2-photo.jpg

ABOVE: The North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma features a variety of exhibits highlighting the history of Berrien County.

RIGHT: The North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
230428-HP-osterman3-photo.jpg

The North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma features a variety of exhibits highlighting the history of Berrien County.

