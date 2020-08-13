About 6,100 customers in Southwest Michigan were still without power as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the wake of Monday’s widespread storm.
Tracy Warner, spokesperson for Indiana Michigan Power, said that about a dozen homes were without power in the Three Rivers area and that all power had been restored to the Buchanan area. The remainder of outages were all reported in the greater Benton Harbor area.
Warner said that the estimated time for all power to be restored is 11 p.m. Friday, though many areas will have their power turned back on well before that. He said people will be given better estimates of restoration times as crews reach their areas.
More than 50,000 I&M customers initially lost power Monday night after the powerful derecho storm reached Michigan and Indiana after ripping across Iowa and Illinois.
He said most of the power was lost when heavy winds knocked trees and branches into the power lines. He said 38 power poles were broken or damaged in the northern part of Southwest Michigan alone.
Warner said that more than 900 restoration professionals have been working to restore power, with some of them coming from Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio.
Customers can sign up for text and email alerts on the IndianaMichiganPower.com/App or at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.
The location and status of outages can be found at IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap.