STEVENSVILLE — Patti Kenworthy has been retired since June of last year, but she got one last parting gift from her culinary peers in 2020.
The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Chapter of the American Culinary Federation’s named Kenworthy the culinary educator of the year. The Lincoln Township resident was among six nominees chosen as finalists.
Chefs considered for this award have achieved two or more years teaching in a secondary or post-secondary culinary school, and carry one or more degrees in culinary arts, commercial baking, or food-service management.
Kenworthy was hired to her first job when she was 22 years old, where she remained for another 41 years.
Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Tony Wittkowski sat down with Kenworthy to discuss her career and many influences in the culinary field.
How did you get into the culinary arts?
That’s a story in itself. I was a terrible high school student. I got involved in Capozio’s Pizza my junior year and loved it. I realized I would rather work than sit in a classroom listening. I graduated by the skin of my teeth.
My friend was going to Ferris for court reporting. This was back in the ‘70s. She came home with an application to fill out for college. She signed me up for my program because she knew I had to be working with food somehow. She brought home other papers and I was accepted to Ferris State.
My dad said I could go to college and he would pay for everything, but I couldn’t get less than a B. They were a technical school, more hands on than academic. So, that’s how I was accepted. I was on probation my first semester at Ferris, but I found out I wasn’t dumb. My first quarter there I had a 4.0 GPA.
Was it the fact that you were using your hands and not in a traditional classroom setting?
Absolutely. Someone told me there was a media class that was fun to take. I took it as an elective because I thought it would be helpful for the restaurant industry for like producing menus. I was trying to think about how I could use that going forward. That kind of marketing stuff was my favorite.
The instructor was Dr. Carey. He took me under his wing and he was interested in me as a person. I told him my high school story and how horrible it was for me. He told me I was the person that was needed in teaching – someone who wouldn’t let kids fall through the cracks.
I had to do a two-week visit to a school at the end of the year to shadow a teacher. There was this center in Lawrence, which back then was the Van Buren Skill Center. The day I walked in the instructor resigned. I was hired and was there for 41 years. Today it’s the Van Buren Tech.
Did you think you would work there for so long?
No, I didn’t think I would stay in education. I thought I would do 10 years because you’re invested. I thought I could always do something different.
What was your favorite part when it came to teaching?
The students. Watching them grow. I would get some real characters back in the day. I would always say, “you’re going to have a relationship with me that you never thought you would have with anyone.” I really gravitated toward high school kids in all realms of my life.
Do you have any cooking idols or people you’ve tried to emulate in your career?
Lots of them. The ACF has been so helpful to me. I could list off names galore. I really wasn’t culinary educated. I came up through the trenches. I learned by working in restaurants and hanging out with chefs, bringing in guest speakers to teach something I wasn’t as familiar with.
My biggest mentors were Chef Carl Baker in South Haven and Chef Alex Dobrowalski. Those two changed my life as far as the culinary world. I still call them. I also have to mention Diana Stump. I would never have been able to conquer and engage the students in the diverse activities I did, if it hadn’t been for her assistance for 30 years.
How meaningful was it to win this award?
My jaw’s still open. It’s very meaningful, especially coming from the ACF. They are the epitome of what hospitality and culinary is all about. To be nominated by my peers and former students who now teach is amazing. I didn’t even know I got it because of COVID.
One of my former students texted me congrats on the award. I didn’t know I was even nominated at that point. The event was supposed to happen in March, so I’ve been dumbstruck.
Do you ever have any of those days where you miss it?
I miss the students, I miss teaching. I don’t miss the grades or setting alarm clocks. I’m really a night owl.
What was something unique about your teaching style?
I build relationships and invest a great deal of time developing skilled, productive citizens. I try any approach to make certain my students leave with impressive social, living and working skills. They might be the greatest cooks in the world, but they have to get their foot in the door first.