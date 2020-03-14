To reduce risks to our employees, The Herald-Palladium office in St. Joseph will be closed to the public March 16-27.
Our employees will continue their work to get important information out to the community, and customers can reach our office by phone and email. We will continue to publish a paper six days a week and provide our readers with news and information just like we have done for 151 years. Our coverage of COVID-19 will be posted on our website, www.TheHP.com, as soon as possible and updated throughout the day.
It is never easy to deny access to our business, a community business, but these are unprecedented times and require unprecedented decisions.
To reach our office, call 269-429-2400, or, toll-free, 855-317-4292.
For subscription or delivery service, call 429-1396, or email delivery@TheHP.com.
For classified advertising, call 429-4484.
News tips can be emailed to localnews@TheHP.com.
Thank you for continued support of The HP.
David Holgate
Publisher