The Michigan Maritime Museum will present a program about a Great Lakes freighter, the Edmund Fitzgerald, on Friday, the 20th anniversary of the ship’s sinking in Lake Superior. Hawk Tolson of the Michigan State University for Maritime and Underwater Studies will give a slide and videotape presentation about the restoration of the Fitzgerald’s bell, which was recovered from the ship last summer.