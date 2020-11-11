It's made of granite quarried at three different places, cut to shape, polished and etched. The veterans who designed and raised money for Berrien County's World War II monument hope the tons of gleaming stone will forever remind visitors of the price paid in blood to preserve freedom. Ted Blahnik of Coloma, who survived three days in the Pacific Ocean after Japanese torpedoes sank his ship, the cruiser USS Helena, said the 50th anniversary of the war's end is the right time to build a monument. The monument is scheduled to be dedicated on Veterans Day. The monument occupies a prominent place in Lake Bluff Park between memorials to veterans of World War I and the Vietnam War.