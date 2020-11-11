NOVI, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 with a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.