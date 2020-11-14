It’s been more than a year since Joe Lomonaco has waited on customers at this grocery store in Benton Township. He hopes to unveil his retail store and wholesale meat processing plant by Thanksgiving. Fire destroyed the former Lomonaco’s Grocery in June 1994. Lomonaco’s Old Fashioned Meat Market and Grocery will contain a 100-foot-long meat counter that will be filled with a full line of fresh-cut pork, beef and poultry products. Customers also will have a wider selection of groceries and frozen food products.