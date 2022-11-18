25 years ago – 1997

The Tigers found a way to exit. Now if they could just do the same upon their entrance. All-State candidate Taresha Coleman scored 27 points and Stacey McCree added 23 and Benton Harbor used a 35-point, fourth-quarter outburst to beat Portage Central 70-55 in the opening round of the Class A girls basketball district at Kalamazoo Central.