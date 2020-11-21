Fifth-graders at Sterne Brunson Elementary School in Benton Harbor offered their opinions on current events Friday as they gathered around the bulletin board waiting for Leslie Gaines and Latoria Young to staple their newspaper clippings to the board. The Benton Harbor fifth-graders are among 300 students in grades 3-5 at Sterne Brunson and Hull elementary schools who are participating in Project Tiger this year. The project’s goal is to improve literacy and help students develop lifelong learning skills.