In just a few short years, people have come to depend on automated teller machines to save time. There is a new cash machine in the Berrien County Courthouse that might also save some people from a night in jail. The ATM installed last week on the ground floor, can be a source of money for people who find out in court that they can’t be released without paying fines and costs. The court requires cash, however, and judges generally follow a pay-or-stay policy, a combination that routinely lands defendants in jail.