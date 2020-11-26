Alice Maikowski Wagner of Benton Harbor gives new meaning to the idea of senior employment. Retiring from an office job at the Berrien County Courthouse at 65 in 1972, she is now gainfully employed as a church organist at the age of 88. Wagner plays every Sunday at Arden United Methodist Church north of Berrien Springs, where her daughter, Barbara Tyler, is choir director. Wagner also serves as a volunteer pianist at the Whitcomb Tower Retirement Residence and Lakeland Continuing Care Center in St. Joseph.