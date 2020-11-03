Due to the many requests from the public for an evening showing of the original Rembrandt painting “The Visitation,” the Krasl Art Center will be open Thursday evening, according to Executive Director Dar Davis. Imagine the delight when the Krasl gallery filled with visitors over the weekend to view the Rembrandt. There was a sense of awe among patrons at the art center. People walked up close to the glass-enclosed painting for a better look, then stepped back. Even the young children were respectful as the entered the room.