An advanced ecology locomotive will zoom into Dowagiac on Friday as the city dedicates a $1.8 million depot drive redevelopment project. City, state, Amtrak and Federal Railroad Administration officials are expected to dedicate the project, the Dowagiac Downtown Development Authority announced. Meanwhile, a demonstration passenger train pulled by a high-speed rail Turbomeca RTL II locomotive will arrive just before the ceremony. Amtrak is demonstrating the engine over two days of runs between Niles and Detroit.