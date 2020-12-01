Berrien County saw the most new COVID-19 cases and the second highest number of deaths in November.
From Nov. 1-30, the county recorded about 3,630 new cases.
During the first and second waves, in May and July, the county recorded about 360 new cases each month. April saw 210 new cases, June had about 94 new cases, while September saw 273. October had the second highest total at about 972 new cases.
Berrien County has now recorded 109 COVID-19 deaths, with 26 of those coming in November. The first wave saw the highest number of deaths, with 34 being recorded in May. April had the third highest with 14 deaths.
Recoveries also continue to amass in Berrien County. The county has recorded 2,659 recoveries, as of Monday. That’s about 41 percent of the confirmed positive cases that have recovered from the virus.
When factoring in deaths, about 3,650 people are still actively sick. That’s compared to 3,105 last Monday.
The seven-day average for new cases a day was about 114 on Monday, down from 135 last Monday. The decrease can be partially attributed to less reporting and testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, as the average was 160 on Friday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 62 COVID-positive patients Monday, down from 66 on Friday, but keeping with a trend. There were 67 patients on Saturday and 65 patients on Sunday.
School outbreaks
Several area COVID-19 outbreaks at schools were reported Monday by the state.
The outbreaks included a staff case and a student case at Mars Elementary School in Berrien Springs; a staff case and a student case at Three Oaks Elementary School; and three cases, in both students and staff, at Coloma High School.
Outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
No outbreaks were reported at Cass or Van Buren county schools this week.
The state did not update its long-term care facility reports Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The reports will be refreshed today.
Van Buren/Cass
COVID-19 deaths continue to mount in Van Buren County.
The county recorded an additional three COVID-19 deaths over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
This brings the county’s death toll to 42.
In addition, the county recorded 157 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Cass County gained 96 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
No new deaths were recorded in Cass County.