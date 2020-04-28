The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 in Berrien County this past week was more than the number of new cases.
Berrien County added 53 positive cases from last Monday, but also in that time 57 people were listed as recovered.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported Monday that there now have been 217 confirmed positive cases in the county, beyond the 208 positive cases reported Friday. Also, over the weekend the county gained 20 additional positive cases from Friday to Monday.
Out of 217 confirmed positive cases, so far 146 people have recovered. That was an increase of 23 people from Friday’s numbers.
The BCHD also reported two new deaths on Sunday. They were both women over the age of 75 with underlying medical conditions.
Those additional deaths bring the county’s death toll to 14. Last Monday, the county stood at eight deaths.
BCHD officials have said the deaths are counted as being from COVID-19 only if the patients tested positive and the symptoms of the disease are what killed them.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported on its website, www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19, that, as of 9 a.m. Monday, there were 11 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, compared to nine on Friday.
Berrien County now has 165 presumed positive cases, compared to the 176 reported Friday. The decrease is from people being confirmed positive, or negative, through testing.
The Benton Harbor and Berrien Springs ZIP codes still have the most cases, while the St. Joseph and Niles ZIP codes now have the next highest number of cases.
In Van Buren County, there are now 36 positive cases, a rise of just one case from Friday. Cass County gained two additional cases from Friday to Monday.
Both counties still have two deaths a piece. As of Friday, eight people had recovered in Van Buren and three had recovered in Cass.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.