1995 – 25 years ago
Public Safety Day will be Sunday at the Coloma fire station. The event will promote National Fire Prevention Week. Activities show safety awareness for the entire family. Events include Louie the Lightning Bug from Indiana Michigan Power, how to use a fire extinguisher, and a smoke house to show youngsters how to escape from a burning home. Crash dummies Vince and Larry will be on hand along with Sparky, the Coloma Fire Department’s fire dog. Fingerprinting of youngster’s for identification purposes will be available.
1985 – 35 years ago
Hospice At Home is the seventh hospice in Michigan to receive a license from the Michigan Department of Public Health. The license, received this summer, followed an on-site survey by health department officials. Licensure guarantees a standard quality of care. Volunteers provided 1,947 documented hours of service last year. Volunteers are more then just a desirable supplement to the professional staff, they are a crucial part of the hospice team. Volunteers are trained to reach out to the patient and family, and act as a friend from the community.
1970 – 50 years ago
Parent-teacher organizations of Buchanan Community Schools are again offering dancing lessons in preschool ballet, tap, acrobatics and modern jazz for children 4-18 years old. Classes begin today and will be held at Moccasin and Harold C. Stark schools Thursdays after school. Children must be in first grade to enroll in beginning tap and in fifth grade to take modern jazz. Teachers will be Mrs. Janice Andrews and Mrs. Barbara Grimm, both of South Bend, Ind.