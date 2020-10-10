1995 – 25 years ago
When a Great Lakes freighter comes to the St. Joseph River harbor to unload its cargo, it’s an impressive sight. The David Z. Norton is docked at McCoy Concrete in St. Joseph. The Norton is 620 feet long and 68 feet wide. It can carry 22,000 tons of cargo, but can’t bring a full load into the Twin Cities harbor because it’s too shallow. The ship has a crew of 27. Cargo – limestone, coal or iron ore pellets – is carried in five compartments. The cargo flows to the conveyor that runs along the bottom of the hull, which carries it to a hopper. From there, the cargo goes to the 260-foot-long boom, which can deposit it on shore at a rate of 3,000 tons per hour.
1985 – 35 years ago
A new pumper truck could be added to the Galien Township Fire Department within a year, Fire Chief James Trapp said Tuesday night in a presentation before the township board. Trapp said this morning he is compiling specifications for a new pumper truck that would cost an estimated $125,000. Delivery of the new truck is expected to take eight to 10 months. It will be paid for with funds saved during the past 10 years from a 1-mill tax levy.
1970 – 50 years ago
For most women, making 300 jars of jam would be enough for a year, but for Mrs. Nellie Halby and her grandniece, Michelle Kaschel of Stevensville, it’s just a day’s work. Mrs. Halby came to this country from Poland in 1910, when she was 14 years old. Until three years ago, she supplied Marshall Fields with jam for 22 years and made 18,000 jars a day, working 14 hours to keep up with the orders. The little shop in Stevensville is supplied and run by Mrs. Halby and Michelle.