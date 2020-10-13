1995 – 25 years ago
The old railroad depot off Cleveland Avenue could be coming out of mothballs. The Galien village council agreed this week to contact Amtrak to see if the building is for sale, and if so, how much. If available, the village would seek a state grant to finance the purchase and convert the building into a museum. If the village can acquire the building, it can apply for a restoration grant. The depot was built in the early 1900s, and has been owned by the Michigan Central Railroad and the New York Central.
1985 – 35 years ago
Gerobics, antique body shop and goldenauts programs are three exercise programs being offered to senior citizens as part of the YWCA Senior Citizen Physical Fitness Program conducted in cooperation with the Area Agency of Aging. The water exercise program in a pool, aerobic exercise program using chairs and floor exercises programs are offered at the YWCA in St. Joseph, as well as 21 other sites in Berrien and Van Buren counties.
1970 – 50 years ago
A rental TV viewing network has been completed at Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac, offering patients three-channel viewing on 10-inch sets. The system, complete with a new master antenna, gives patients individual remote controls and pillow speakers. Patients may rent the sets through hostess Mrs. Bonnie Shue. The system will be maintained by Western New York Hospital Television of Buffalo, N.Y., which installed it.