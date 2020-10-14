1995 – 25 years ago
A small “for rent” sign in the window is the only indication that the Little Red Shoe House on Lake Street in downtown Bridgman is closing. Saturday is the last day it will be open, according to Manager Jean Payton. A lot of its customers were from out of state. Customers came in the summer to buy shoes and sandals, and later in the year to buy winter boots. The attraction was the store’s low prices because it’s a Hush Puppy factory outlet store.
1985 – 35 years ago
The Coloma Sesquicentennial Committee on Thursday night outlined its ideas for holding an “old fashioned-type” Christmas in Coloma to members of the Coloma Area Chamber of Commerce. Proposed were sleigh rides and caroling in the downtown business district by area church choirs. Committee members suggested merchants decorate their windows and exterior of their building for a more festive mood. Mrs. Marian Smith, a committee member, said perhaps some organization would be interested in selling hot chocolate. She said visits to children confined to home because of health reasons could also be slated for Santa Claus.
1970 – 50 years ago
The price of dog licenses will go up again next year in Berrien County. The County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a $4 license fee per dog for 1971. This a jump of $1 from last year’s $3 price and $1.50 more than the charge of two years ago. Supervisor Otto Grau, chairman of the county administrators committee and himself a dog owner, said the raise is necessary if the county canine control department is to continue as a self-supporting part of the county government. Only Supervisor Edward Grieger opposed the hike.