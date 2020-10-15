1995 – 25 years ago
Lotus made her debut Wednesday at the Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph. Lotus is a 2,500-pound, 8 1/2-foot high bronze sculpture of a hippopotamus. The hippo was gently lifted onto Krasl’s grounds with equipment provided by the Glenlord Home Center of Stevensville. The acquisition of the sculpture is part of the Krasl’s effort to help the Twin Cities area become known for its outdoor sculpture. When the acquisition committee talked about getting a new sculpture, members agreed they wanted something that would attract children. They also expect the bronze hippo’s ears, nose and one toe to turn shiny from being touched by art center visitors. Officials picked the name Lotus from children’s entries in a name contest.
1985 – 35 years ago
Berrien General Hospital’s Birth-Place was used for 105 births in September, a monthly record, according to hospital President Sandra Bruce. For the hospital’s fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 960 babies were born, a 12.3 percent increase over the previous 12-month period. The previous record was 99 babies in July. Birth-Place has 10 postpartum beds and a birthing room in addition to a birthing suite, or apartment. The birthing room and apartment were added to the hospital in 1984.
1970 – 50 years ago
Laurence Zeychowicz, director of the Watervliet school band, is forming a school and community orchestra. Zeychowicz said those interested in joining can contact him at school or at home. The director also said the new organization needs violins, violas and cellos, as well as a piano. Anyone interested in donating any of the instruments should contact Zeychowicz.