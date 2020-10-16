When John Marazita III and Lacey Hutchings had to come up with a fourth-grade class project, they turned to the Michigan Legislature. The Niles 10-year-olds are celebrating a victory since the House voted 94-6 for their proposal to make the painted turtle Michigan’s official reptile. It’s been through the committee and the House. Rep. Carl Gnodtke of Sawyer told them the most important thing to get something passed is to know what you’re talking about. Gnodtke said the issue of a state reptile may not be important, but said the cost of doing it was nothing compared to the lesson John and Lacey have learned.