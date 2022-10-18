25 years ago – 1997
The Lady Bears have sent reporters scurrying for new three-point basket terminology. Senior guard Brooke Swanson stepped up and drained three huge trifectas in the second quarter to dig St. Joe out of a six-point deficit and help turn the tides on Loy Norrix to defeat the Lady Knights 47-39 at the Bear Den.
35 years ago – 1987
Seniors Alisa Butler and James McDuffie were crowned Benton Harbor homecoming queen and king Friday night at the football game with Battle Creek Central. Alisa is the daughter of Charles Butler of Benton Harbor and Brenda Butler of Houston. McDuffie is the son of Peggy McDuffie of Benton Harbor and James McDuffie of Birmingham, Ala.
50 years ago – 1972
Students from four high schools in the Twin Cities and Lakeshore area will take their first step into the business world this week with the formation of six Junior Achievement (JA) mini companies. JA has invited 210 sophomores, juniors and seniors.