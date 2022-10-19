25 years ago – 1997
Matt Colby and Amy Baker have been named homecoming king and queen at Berrien Springs High School. Matt is the son of Jan Colby of Berrien Springs and the late Phil Colby. Amy is the daughter of Jack and Pam Baker of Berrien Springs.
35 years ago – 1987
The “Afternoon Homeroom” television show from Benton Harbor High School will start its third season on the air with broadcasts on Tuesday, according to H.E. Calvert, BHHS television production teacher and chairman of the Language Arts Department.
50 years ago – 1972
After Wednesday’s snow, it appears Santa had an advance scouting party in St. Joseph this morning. St. Joseph police reported they chased a deer around the city for about half an hour shortly after midnight.