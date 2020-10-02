1995 – 25 years ago
Niles students will soon be online using the internet. Superintendent John Huffman said work will begin to link the district’s computers within each school building and among all buildings. The district’s computers will be linked to those at the Berrien Intermediate School District office in Berrien Springs. It’s the first of its kind in Southwest Michigan in that the computers will be linked through cable TV connections and not phone lines. The cable links between the district’s schools and the ISD should be up and running by Thanksgiving, while the computers will be connected to each other within buildings by the end of the semester.
1985 – 35 years ago
Oktoberfest will be Friday through Sunday in Coloma. Activities will include an evening bratwurst and sweet corn supper, square dancing, and a dance featuring a German band at the Parkemont Timbers. John Ball Park Zoo of Grand Rapids will present its traveling children’s zoo downtown, and there will be a judging of the children’s pumpkin decorating contest.
1970 – 50 years ago
Prospects for dances sponsored by the Coloma Youth Group this year look dim unless needed space is found in the Coloma area. Tom LaVanway, 18, of Coloma, president of the group, said he and his officers have been unable to locate a building with room for 150 couples. Last year’s dances were at the township hall. Due to overcrowded classrooms, the upper floor has been converted into two classrooms. Last year, the group held dances nearly every weekend to offer youth some recreation. The idea to hold dances was started by LaVanway’s brother, Mike, and was aimed at alleviating a problem of youths congregating at night in downtown Coloma.