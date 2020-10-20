Siemans in Bridgman will be providing information about Project KidCare on Thursday. Project KidCare was jointly developed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Polaroid Corp. The nonprofit was established in 1984, and seeks to increase awareness about missing children and to educate parents on what to do to protect their children. Project KidCare’s primary purpose is to provide parents with a standardized photo and information about their child in one convenient resource, the KidCare ID Booklet.