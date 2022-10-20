The U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine says the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the country has new dimensions. That includes dealing with the acute needs of people as winter approaches, getting to newly accessible areas in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions and dealing with people traumatized by the war. Denise Brown said Thursday that many Ukrainians displaced by the war are in “collective centers” like universities, training centers and former orphanages that aren’t well equipped for winter. Brown says helping people in newly accessible areas in Kharkiv and Kherson is “extremely complicated” because of land mines and other remnants of war. She says the trauma of people who spent months mainly in bunkers and underground is acute and must also be dealt with long-term.