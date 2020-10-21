Not ready to let the harvest moon slip away unnoticed, downtown merchants in South Haven are putting together a one-day festival focusing on popular autumn activities and Halloween. Harvest Moon Festival will take place in the city’s central business district. Apple bobbing, a children’s costume parade and pumpkin decorating contest, horse-drawn wagon rides and storytelling are among the events. Downtown merchants sponsoring the festival have agreed to don costumes. Shoppers will be asked to determine the winning attire.