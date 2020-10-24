For 18 years, the lifelike head of an American bison has overlooked graduations, dances and sports events in Slater Gymnasium. But it wasn’t really the New Buffalo Bison. It didn’t belong to New Buffalo High School. The trophy head was on indefinite loan from Kenneth Krueger, who discovered through old records he had loaned the bison head to the school in 1977, and it was time to make it a permanent gift. Krueger acquired the buffalo head from a college roommate, who told Krueger his grandfather had shot the buffalo sometime in the 1800s.