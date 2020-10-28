The track twists and turns, and has subtle dips and rises. The tiny power-packed cars sometimes sport equally tiny drivers, and some of the karts are capable of exceeding 60 mph. Race days are frequent during the summer and fall at Buchanan’s Michiana Raceway Park. But it’s only once a year that a special event at the track aims to do battle with drugs. On Oct. 14, all the proceeds from races were donated to fund the Berrien County Reaction car vehicle fund. The vehicle is used to educate people about the perils of drunken driving. In addition to the regular competitors there was a special class of “Corporate Challengers” taking part, consisting of 33 area companies. More then $10,000 was raised.