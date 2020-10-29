Painting and other renovation work is getting a building on North Cass Street in Berrien Springs ready to become the home of Little Bakery. The building has been used as a preschool, church and hair salon. The bakery, owned by Jeff and Kathy Stuckey, will move from its present location to the new quarters in November. The middle part of the building served as a school and was built in the 1850s, Jeff Stuckey said. It has had two additions built on since then, and has stained glass windows from the church that will be retained in the newly renovated building.