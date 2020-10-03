1995 – 25 years ago
Some present administrators weren’t born when New Buffalo High School held its first homecoming in 1945. Friday night will be the schools 50th homecoming. David Koch, New Buffalo athletic director and junior high principal, said, “I’m looking forward to it because of the positive nature in which they’ve all come forward and helped.” Eleven members of that team and two cheerleaders will be returning for ceremonies before the game. The first Bison team, with a 3-3 record, had spirit from the beginning. New Buffalo had to play big, distant schools because none of the districts in its conference had football teams. The team was scheduled for eight games in the fall of ’45, but an epidemic closed some schools during the season. Siebenmark said he couldn’t remember exactly what the disease was, but it made people very ill without being life-threatening.
1985 – 35 years ago
The Berrien County Model Railroad Club will hold its fall clinic Saturday at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds. The clinic will feature displays and demonstrations on all aspects of model railroading. In addition to the demonstrations, other activities planned for the day include a four-axle HO diesel pulling contest, video tapes of club members layout, and a swap meet and sale.
1970 – 50 years ago
St. Joseph High School will hold its “back to school” night Tuesday with the emphasis on attendance, Assistant Principal Jon Schuster said. The evening will permit parents to visit the classes their students will attend each day. It gives parents an insight into school procedure. Parents will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, and then will spend about 10 minutes in each class.