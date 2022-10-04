The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday to align artificial intelligence-powered tools with what it calls the values of Democracy and equity, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. Officials say the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights does not set out specific enforcement actions, but instead is intended as a White House call to action for the U.S. government to safeguard digital rights in an AI-fueled world. The Office of White House Science and Technology Policy highlighted various federal agencies’ commitments to weighing new rules and studying the specific impacts of AI technologies.