1995 – 25 years ago
Lawrence’s undefeated girls basketball team registered their 11th consecutive victory, a 59-48 decision over Decatur. Mindy Houser went over the 1,000-point mark for her career as she led Lawrence with 19 points. Her twin sister, Mandy, pumped in 15, and Jenny Tunstall netted 10 and grabbed a dozen rebounds for the Tigers, rated No. 6 in Class D this week. Decatur, No. 20 in Class C, was led by Jennifer Baushke’s 15 points. Holly Lamoreaux and Kristy White added 10 apiece.
1985 – 35 years ago
Warren L. Colby of St. Joseph will be the organist for a dedicatory concert Oct. 13 at Peace Temple United Methodist Church in Benton Harbor, in celebration of the complete rebuilding of the church’s Moeller organ. The rebuilding took five years and cost $80,000. The organ was originally built in 1919. It’s been completely refurbished with new console and all of the five organs: great, swell, choir, pedal and antiphonal. The 28 ranks have all be re-piped with new wind chests and power systems. In addition to the concert, explanatory tours and a reception are planned. Colby is completing his 55th year as organist at the church.
1970 – 50 years ago
St. Joseph coach Ike Muhlenkamp said his Bears would “just try to bank it out” in their Friday night Big Six opener at Dowagiac. The Bears rushed for 213 yards and scored all but one of their touchdowns on the ground in a 50-6 triumph over the Chiefs. The 50 points were the most scored by a St. Joe team since the Bears beat Buchanan 52-7 in the last game of the 1958 season.